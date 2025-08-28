Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD is Huber Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,908 shares during the quarter. Upbound Group accounts for about 4.3% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPBD. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Upbound Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Upbound Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,653 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

