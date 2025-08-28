Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Unity Software from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $32,655.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 464,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,999,215.60. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 29,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $1,174,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 638,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,105,977.28. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 820,842 shares of company stock worth $23,103,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unity Software by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,578,000 after purchasing an additional 642,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

