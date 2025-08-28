United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRKS. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

NYSE:PRKS opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.48. United Parks & Resorts has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $490.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 180.0% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,575,000 after buying an additional 599,043 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 30.9% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,895,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,166,000 after buying an additional 447,924 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 21.9% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,740,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,135,000 after buying an additional 312,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 265,322 shares during the period.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

