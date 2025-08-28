TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.56 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 104.40 ($1.41). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.39), with a volume of 150,767 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 98 price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 91.50.

The company has a market cap of £183.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.56.

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.

TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification.

