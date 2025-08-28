TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.56 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 104.40 ($1.41). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.39), with a volume of 150,767 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 98 price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 91.50.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
About TT Electronics
TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.
TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification.
