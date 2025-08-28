Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after acquiring an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,532,000 after acquiring an additional 445,612 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.37.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $422.61 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $242.25 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.39 and a 200 day moving average of $427.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.48 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

