Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 2,834 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 938.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VB opened at $252.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

