Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 354 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $202.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.73.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

