TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO James Labe Acquires 80,000 Shares

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $518,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 297,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.36. This represents a 36.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, James Labe acquired 42,003 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $270,499.32.

On Thursday, August 21st, James Labe acquired 31,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $195,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, James Labe acquired 39,567 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $245,315.40.

On Tuesday, August 12th, James Labe acquired 28,387 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $178,270.36.

On Monday, August 11th, James Labe acquired 76,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $483,210.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $6.63 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $267.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.46.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.9%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPVG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.75.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

