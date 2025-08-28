Trexquant Investment LP Sells 25,842 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25,842 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graney & King LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 191,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,563,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $349.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.08, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.59 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.87 and its 200 day moving average is $303.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,564 shares of company stock worth $9,757,390 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.