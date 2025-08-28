Trexquant Investment LP Sells 22,609 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,609 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $43,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CTAS opened at $213.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.76. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

