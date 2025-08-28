Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 73,086 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,086 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.25% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $37,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $144.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,800. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,461.48. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $5,531,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

