Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.59 and traded as low as C$2.52. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 23,200 shares traded.

Tree Island Steel Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$65.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is -123.77%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd operates in the steel business. It is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of steel wire and related products for a range of applications. It offers products such as bulk nails, stucco reinforcing products, concrete reinforcing mesh, fencing, and other fabricated wire products.

