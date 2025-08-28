TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $117.38 on Monday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $176.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%.TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,909. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

