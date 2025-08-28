Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,354 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3308 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

