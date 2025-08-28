Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,921 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 292,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,023 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period.

Shares of DEHP opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $275.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

