Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

