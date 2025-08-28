Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 964,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 123,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 257,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,646 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSC stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $60.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

