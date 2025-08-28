Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the bank on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a 38.7% increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Toronto Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto Dominion Bank to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

