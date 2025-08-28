Toll Brothers’ (TOL) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

NYSE:TOL opened at $138.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,713.80. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,874 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

