Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Purchases 5,000 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up 0.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 243.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,788,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.94. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -264.15%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

