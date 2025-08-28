Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Purchases 189,715 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $GOOS

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,715 shares during the quarter. Canada Goose accounts for 0.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 2.01% of Canada Goose worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Canada Goose by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $86,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 62.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

