Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Acquires New Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 500,327 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,786,000. Installed Building Products accounts for about 2.6% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 28.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,905,000 after purchasing an additional 117,810 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 508,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 15.0% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of IBP opened at $269.52 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $278.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.50.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Danske cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.36.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,727,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,714.29. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $877,073.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,933.44. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,578. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

