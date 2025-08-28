Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF $TPSC Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.88% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPSC. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $228.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.