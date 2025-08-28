Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.9375.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

In other Tilray Brands news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 3,941,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,396.13. This trade represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48,177 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Tilray Brands has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.41 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

