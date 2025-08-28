Thomson Reuters (TRI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI):

8/28/2025 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

8/19/2025 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/7/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $215.00 to $208.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $215.00 to $208.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $181.00 to $182.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $213.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $188.00.

7/28/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $185.00 to $215.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $174.00 to $201.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

7/15/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

7/10/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.