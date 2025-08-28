The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 837.61 ($11.31) and traded as high as GBX 898 ($12.12). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 896 ($12.10), with a volume of 114,322 shares changing hands.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of £824.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 837.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 779.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Davis acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 838 per share, for a total transaction of £7,500.10. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

