Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 435,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 67,575 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 172.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,325,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 838,423 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $6,715,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,693.84. This represents a 47.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,001 shares of company stock worth $996,958. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEVA opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

