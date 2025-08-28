Tema Etfs LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $5,840,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GFL stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

