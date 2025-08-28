Tema Etfs LLC Sells 9,848 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Tema Etfs LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $454.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $469.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $773,689 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,274 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $1,030,735.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,345.67. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total transaction of $13,729,567.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,724.38. The trade was a 97.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,531 shares of company stock worth $41,087,238. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.