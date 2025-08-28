Tema Etfs LLC Sells 13,372 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Tema Etfs LLC decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $130,459.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,254.11. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,131 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.