Tema Etfs LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Tema Etfs LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 653.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,464,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,420,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,509,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,781,000 after acquiring an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,162,000 after acquiring an additional 245,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,203,000 after acquiring an additional 110,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.47 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

