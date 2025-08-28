Tema Etfs LLC Raises Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Tema Etfs LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tema Etfs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tema Etfs LLC owned 0.08% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $931,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $6,050,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $9,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.23.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,555,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,436,500. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 42,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $2,089,886.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 421,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,087.88. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,092,912 shares of company stock worth $181,359,210. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

