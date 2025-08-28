Tema Etfs LLC Raises Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2025

Tema Etfs LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIOFree Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tema Etfs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tema Etfs LLC owned 0.08% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $931,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $6,050,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $9,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.23.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBIO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,555,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,436,500. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 42,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $2,089,886.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 421,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,087.88. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,092,912 shares of company stock worth $181,359,210. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.