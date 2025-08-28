Tema Etfs LLC Raises Stake in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Tema Etfs LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 145.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 581.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock opened at $510.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,138.44. This represents a 27.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. The trade was a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

