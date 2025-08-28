Tema Etfs LLC Purchases 6,237 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Tema Etfs LLC boosted its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 412.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $375,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Hubbell by 13.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $4,086,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.29.

NYSE HUBB opened at $446.73 on Thursday. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

