Tema Etfs LLC Purchases 20,982 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX

Tema Etfs LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 281.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC owned 0.05% of Arcellx worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 959,216 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,787,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,985,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,426,000 after purchasing an additional 655,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 186,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $107.37.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 43.04% and a negative net margin of 329.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

