Tema Etfs LLC Increases Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Tema Etfs LLC grew its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the quarter. ATI comprises 1.8% of Tema Etfs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth about $44,867,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in ATI by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 991,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,585,000 after purchasing an additional 564,308 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in ATI by 68.7% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,212,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 493,944 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth about $21,807,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $18,443,000.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $96.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price target on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Get Our Latest Report on ATI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 306,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,900 shares of company stock worth $12,610,399. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.