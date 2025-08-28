Tema Etfs LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Tema Etfs LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 412.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Vertiv by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 14.0%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,477,307 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

