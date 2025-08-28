Tema Etfs LLC Boosts Position in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

Tema Etfs LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,814 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 124.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 37.53%.The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

