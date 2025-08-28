TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) vs. MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Head-To-Head Review

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TeliaSonera and MTN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeliaSonera 5.19% 10.33% 2.95% MTN Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

TeliaSonera pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TeliaSonera pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeliaSonera $8.43 billion N/A $669.67 million $0.21 35.28 MTN Group $10.27 billion 1.50 -$523.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares TeliaSonera and MTN Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TeliaSonera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MTN Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TeliaSonera and MTN Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeliaSonera 1 2 0 2 2.60 MTN Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Volatility & Risk

TeliaSonera has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTN Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TeliaSonera beats MTN Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeliaSonera



Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions. The company also provides IoT connectivity, building monitoring, smart public transport, and smart utilities, as well as transport and logistics solutions comprising connected vehicle, asset tracking, and fleet management services. It markets its products and services under the Telia, Telia Cygate, TV4, C More, Halebop, Fello, MTV, Phonero, Onecall, MyCall, CallMe, MIT Tele, Ezys, Diil, Super, and Imt brand names for transport and logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, buildings and real estate, and public sector industries. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is based in Solna, Sweden.

About MTN Group



MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also provides network as a service, including subsea cables that offers international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks. The company also offers digital financial services, such as access payments, e-commerce, insurance, and lending and remittance services; enterprise services comprising manage networks, unified and cloud communication, security as a service, and Internet of Things; and API products and services for telecommunications, health, government, financial services, entertainment, and other sectors. MTN Group Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

