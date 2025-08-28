Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.01 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.10). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 7.28 ($0.10), with a volume of 841,468 shares traded.

Tekcapital Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of £21.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Tekcapital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tekcapital is a holding company that creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people’s lives. Tekcapital also provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.