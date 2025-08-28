Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.01 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.10). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 7.28 ($0.10), with a volume of 841,468 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of £21.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.
Tekcapital is a holding company that creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people’s lives. Tekcapital also provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies.
