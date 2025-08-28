TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193,573 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $23,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

In related news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

