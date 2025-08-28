TD Capital Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 420,575 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 117,518 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 110,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 311,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,794 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $298.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.50. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $298.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

