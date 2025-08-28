TD Capital Management LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in Unum Group $UNM

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,814,000 after buying an additional 264,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 155.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,930,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,973,000 after purchasing an additional 480,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,775,000 after purchasing an additional 191,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,962,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of UNM opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.15.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

