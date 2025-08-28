TD Capital Management LLC Has $36,000 Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 475.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $311.52 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.22 and its 200-day moving average is $306.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

