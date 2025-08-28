TD Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after buying an additional 2,598,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after buying an additional 2,464,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,720,000 after purchasing an additional 746,626 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,323,000 after purchasing an additional 229,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.72 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.