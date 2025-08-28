TD Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

