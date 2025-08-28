TD Capital Management LLC Buys 337 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

