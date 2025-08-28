TD Capital Management LLC Buys 1,596 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 839,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,088,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 860.0% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $236.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.69 and its 200-day moving average is $212.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $240.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

