TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,577 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,577 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,583 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,917 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 202.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,181,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,193,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

