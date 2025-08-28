TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,648 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.95. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $480.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

